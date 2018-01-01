Visual Task Board for Your Email

Flow-e is a visualization layer on top of your Gmail or Outlook inbox.
It provides an elegant Kanban-like workflow that's combined with the ideas behind Inbox Zero and GTD. Flow-e eliminates the need of external task management tools and transforms your inbox into a central To Do app.
Thousands of our users describe Flow-e as: Genius, Game-changer, Fabulous, and much more.
Flow-e is just a visualization layer on top of your original inbox, you will never lose your data.
We visualize your inbox in real-time without storing data on our servers.
Designed for managers, Flow-e takes you to Inbox Zero and beyond by turning your Gmail or Outlook mailbox into a visual taskboard. Personal tasks and emails are now managed from your mailbox in a visual workflow, customized for your process.
Your daily schedule is visualized in a timeline. Setting up meetings and reminders without leaving your mailbox is a click away.
Delegate work to your team without leaving your inbox and without sacrificing accountability.
Stay on top of what's current with due date reminders. Focus on your work, Flow-e's got your cues covered!
"For years I would bounce back and forth trying to find a new task manager that would “solve” all my problems. When I found Flow-e, I instantly setup my categories and I cannot tell how much of a difference this web app has made to my productivity. It’s a true game-changer."